Coronavirus in India: MEA advises against conducting IPL

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday advised against conducting the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is scheduled to commence on March 29 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. However, the ministry said that the final decision lies with the organisers of the T20 cricket league.

The Sports Ministry on Thursday asked all national federations to ensure that any sporting event in India is conducted without any public gathering.

"To deal with the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued advisories and advised the state governments to take appropriate action under the Epidemic Diseases Act,1897.

"You are advised to adhere to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event. In the event, the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done without allowing gathering of people, including spectators," the Sports Ministry said in a letter to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and all national sports federations including the BCCI.

Following the Sports Ministry's advise, a source close to BCCI told PTI that the remaining two ODI matches between India and South Africa will be played in empty stadiums.