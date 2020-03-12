Coronavirus update: Delhi's cinema halls to stay shut till March 31; list of movies that will be affected

The Delhi government on Thursday declared coronavirus an epidemic and announced that all schools, colleges and cinema halls in the national capital will remain shut till March 31.
The Delhi Government's move of shutting cinema halls is going to highly impact Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium', which is releasing this Friday, March 13. The film is marking Irrfan Khan's much-anticipated comeback after suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour.
It will also have an affect on Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', which is hitting the big screens on March 20. Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3' that is currently running in the theatres, will also suffer at the box office.
Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' is supposed to hit the theatres on March 24, however, there are reports that the makers wil be postponing the release of the cop drama.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, LG Anil Baijal and top government officials.
"The city government has declared coronavirus an epidemic," Kejriwal said.
He said disinfecting all public places, including government and private offices and shopping malls has been made compulsory.
The national capital has so far recorded six cases of coronavirus.
The number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 73 with 13 fresh cases, including nine from Maharahtra and one each from Delhi, Ladakh and Uttar Pradesh as well as one foreign national, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.
Inputs PTI
