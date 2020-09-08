Coronavirus in Pune: With 2,053 new cases, PMC's COVID-19 tally jumps to 1,07,958; death toll reaches 2,549

Pune: As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 2,053 in the last 24 hours to 1,07,958 on Monday.
With 37 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,549, he said.
A total of 1,639 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 16,830 during the day, he said.
As per the update, 88,579 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.
With 3,354 tests conducted on Monday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 4,94,771, Mohol said.
Meanwhile, Pune district reported 4,273 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,97,286 on Monday, a health official said.
He said the death toll reached 4,651 with 76 more patients succumbing to the infection.
Also, 1,639 patients were discharged from hospitals in the western Maharashtra district, the official said.
"Of the 4,273 cases, 2,053 were reported from areas under Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the count rose to 1,07,958.
"With 1,259 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID-19 count now stood at 56,493," he said.
The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 32,835, he said.
