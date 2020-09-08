Coronavirus in Pune: With 2,053 new cases, PMC's COVID-19 tally jumps to 1,07,958; death toll reaches 2,549

Pune: As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 2,053 in the last 24 hours to 1,07,958 on Monday.

With 37 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,549, he said.

A total of 1,639 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 16,830 during the day, he said.

As per the update, 88,579 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.

With 3,354 tests conducted on Monday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 4,94,771, Mohol said.