Coronavirus in Pune: Aundh-Baner, Sinhagad Road and Warje among five hotspots in the city

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 1,736 in the last 24 hours to 1,03,812 on Saturday.
Pune Municipal Corporation has now come up with the containment zones and the top five ward office areas where the number of COVID-19 patients is the highest.
Aundh - Baner, Sinhagad Road, Dhankawadi - Sahakarnagar, Ahmednagar Road - Wadgaonsheri, Warje-Karvenagar are among the new hotspots within the limits of PMC. Earlier the cases in Pune were limited to the centrally located areas of the city and areas like Aundh - Baner, Warje-Karvenagar were in green zones.
Here is the number of containment zones in each ward office area:
Kasba Vishrambaug area - 4
Bhavani Peth ward office - 2
Dhole Patil ward office - 2
Dhankawadi/Sahakarnagar - 8
Bibwewadi ward office-5
Yerawada - 2
Wanowrie/Ramtekadi- 2
Shivajinagar/Ghole road- 3
Ahmednagar Road/Wadgaonsheri -7
Sinhgad ward office- 3
Hadapsar/Mundhwa- 11
Kondhwa-Yeolewadi - 3
Warje-Karvenagar-4
Kothrud/Bavdhan- 9
Aundh-Baner -9
With 37 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,468, he said.
A total of 1,456 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 15,973 during the day, he said.
As per the update, 85,371 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.
With 6,704 tests conducted on Saturday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 4,84,182, Mohol said.
