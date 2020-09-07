Eknath Shinde extends help to kin of TV 9 journalist who died due to COVID-19 in Pune

A shocking incident came to light in Pune as TV9 Marathi's journalist Pandurang Raykar failed to get a cardiac ambulance from the city's Jumbo COVID Centre to go to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. His oxygen level dropped which led to his death on Wednesday. He was 42.

Now, Shiv Sena leader and Cabinet Minister of Urban Development and PWD (Public Undertakings) Eknath Shinde has extended help of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the journalist. He submitted the DD at TV 9's office.

The Minister expressed sadness over the unfortunate death of the journalist and said, "In Pune Pandurang Raikar a journalist died due to Corona. The incident is very unfortunate and shocking. He was a known field reporter who did his job risking his life. Shiv Sena is helping his family. In addition to that I will request CM to check if we can help such reporters through the life insurance for journalists."