Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC launches a dashboard for tracking COVID Care facilities

The civic body had earlier launched a similar dashboard for tracking beds in COVID hospitals. But the private hospitals were not given link and it was never updated from them. “It has been made public after a week-long trial,” said the official. The link is www.nmmchealthfacilities.com.

The dashboard provides information on the total number of beds available at DCHC and DCH for patients with moderate to severe symptoms, as well as the number of beds available for treatment. Information is also available on the beds at the COVID Care Center (CCC), which has separate rooms for patients with mild symptoms and asymptomatic COVID 19-positive patients, as well as those in close contact with a positive person.

Apart from this, in the first phase, an additional 50 ICUs and 20 ventilators facilities have been started from August 15 at Dr. D Y Patil Hospital in Nerul. The remaining 150 ICUs have been and 60 ventilators will be available in phases by September 20. The civic body and Dr D Y Patil Hospital has an agreement to make available 200 ICU beds and 80 ventilators in three phases.

Similarly, the work of Dedicated COVID Health Center (DCHC) at Radhaswami Satsang Ashram in Sector 24 Turbhe with 450 Oxygen Beds and 475 Oxygen Beds at Export House, EMC Market, Turbhe is in the final stage and will be available by August 31.