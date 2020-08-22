NMMC’s mortality rate dips to 2.35%

Navi Mumbai: The tracing, testing, and isolating formula of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) seems to be working to combat the coronavirus. There has been a sharp decline in the mortality rate in the last one month. In fact, it was less than 2 percent since July 20 in the NMMC jurisdiction. The overall mortality rate of the city is around 2.35 percent. For the last one month, the civic body has been concentrating on controlling the mortality due to coronavirus infection.

As per the data available with the NMMC’s Health Department, the overall mortality rate on July 20 was 2.85 percent which has come down to just 2.35% on August 20. In fact, during the month, the mortality was just 1.80 percent.

The civic body has increase the testing in the city. Till August 20 it conducted 1,05,846 tests of which 61,943 tests were Rapid Antigen and remaining were RT-PCR. If we look at the number of testing, until July 20, the total number of testing was just 29,717. “Since July 20, the civic body conducted 78,133 tests, including both Antigen and RT-PCR. Around 10,546 people were found positive,” said a senior civic official from NMMC’s Health department. He added that during this period, 203 people died due to COVID 19 with the 1.8 percent mortality rate.

Even the test-positivity rate has also improved in the city. The overall test-positivity rate of the city stands at 21 percent. Last month it was just 15 percent.

“We have focused on tracing, testing and isolating. This helped in controlling the spread and bringing down the mortality rate,” said the official.

During the period, the civic body also augmented infrastructure. The civic body tied with the Dr D Y Patil hospital for ICU beds and ventilators. The hospital will make available 200 ICU beds and 80 ventilators in three phases. The hospital has already made available 50 ICU beds. Even, the active cases have come down to 3446 and around 82% of people have already cured.