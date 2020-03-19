Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of shops closed including Belapur food kiosks, Vashi station, APMC and more

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday announced the closing of shops and commercial activities on the roads on alternate days.

Here is the full list of shops closed in Navi Mumbai:

1) All Spa and Massage Centers to be closed till 31st March 2020.

2) Saloon and Beauty parlors to be closed till 25th March 2020.

3) All Hawkers selling food stuffs and Juice on the road/ footpath to be closed.

3) Belapur Sector 11 food Kiosk and Khau galli to be closed till 31st March 2020

4) All shops and food stalls in Nerul Station premises, opposite station Sector 15, Sector 20, Opp. to D.Y. Patil University Sector 1. Shiravane and LP Naka to be closed till 25th March 2020

5) All Shops and commercial activities in Vashi Station Foods Kiosk sector 30A, Bikaner Khau galli Sector 10, to be closed till 25th March 2020. Sector 9, 9A, 15, 16, Market, to be closed alternate days till 31st March 2020.