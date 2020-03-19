Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of shops closed including Belapur food kiosks, Vashi station, APMC and more

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday announced the closing of shops and commercial activities on the roads on alternate days.
Here is the full list of shops closed in Navi Mumbai:
1) All Spa and Massage Centers to be closed till 31st March 2020.
2) Saloon and Beauty parlors to be closed till 25th March 2020.
3) All Hawkers selling food stuffs and Juice on the road/ footpath to be closed.
3) Belapur Sector 11 food Kiosk and Khau galli to be closed till 31st March 2020
4) All shops and food stalls in Nerul Station premises, opposite station Sector 15, Sector 20, Opp. to D.Y. Patil University Sector 1. Shiravane and LP Naka to be closed till 25th March 2020
5) All Shops and commercial activities in Vashi Station Foods Kiosk sector 30A, Bikaner Khau galli Sector 10, to be closed till 25th March 2020. Sector 9, 9A, 15, 16, Market, to be closed alternate days till 31st March 2020.
6) All shops and commercial activities in Food kiosk opp Sanpada Station Sec 4, to Food/Juice stalls in APMC to be closed till 25th March 2020. Mathadi Bhavan, Groma Market. Market Sector Grohitam Market, Merchant Centre, Jalaram Market, Masala Market Sector 19C, Mahavir 18, "O" market Sec 21, lanata market sec 23, Palm Beach Road Automobile Shop Sector 19C, Corporate Parks Sec 18, 19D, Sec 30, APMC excluding vegetable and fruit mkt) to be closed alternate days till 31st March 2020.
7) All shops and commercial activities in Sector 5, opp Kopar Khairane Station, to be closed till 25th March 2020. Gulabsons Dairy area Sector 15, Friends Circle area Sector 16, Sector 14 Sector 2 and 3 to be closed for alternate days till 31st March 2020
8) All shops and commercial activities area Sector 3, 4 and 5 Opp. Ghansoli Station Nocil Naka to be closed alternate days till 1st March 2020.
9) All shops and commercial activities in area opposite Airoli Station (East and West), to be closed till 25th March 2020. Mauli Sankul Sector 5, Cidco open plot market Sector 8A, Airoli to be closed alternative days till 31st March 2020.
Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 167 (including 25 foreigners), 4 deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
