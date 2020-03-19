Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Fourteen with travel history to Dubai put in quarantine centre in Vashi

Fourteen new patients have been put in the quarantine centre in Vashi in Navi Mumbai with the travel history of Dubai. They were supposed to leave the city on Thursday morning for Uttar Pradesh. However, the health department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) acted immediately and put them at the quarantine centre.

The NMMC received information on Wednesday evening about 14 people who had come from Dubai were staying with their relatives in Navi Mumbai.

As per the Ministry of Health, all passengers transiting through or arriving from UAE, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar would be subject to a mandatory quarantine of a minimum period of 14 days upon their arrival in the country.

Dr Balasaheb Sonawane, chief health officer of NMMC said that they had planned to leave for Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning by train. “On Wednesday night, we brought them at the quarantine centre in Vashi for 14 days,” said Sonawane. He added that none of them were showing any symptoms yet.

At present, there are 14 people at the Vashi quarantine centre. “The number of home quarantine has also come down as many people have completed 14 days and they did not show any symptoms of COVID -19,” said Sonawane. He added that around 14 to 16 persons are home quarantined in the NMMC area.

The civic body has made a Rapid Response Team to monitor people at-home quarantine. “The team made calls three times in a day and also visit their homes twice to ensure that the person in quarantine must be at home and maintaining distance from other persons,” said Annasaheb Misal, municipal commissioner of NMMC.

He added that a total 150-bed isolation ward has been set up in different hospitals including privates. “We are in constant touch of all private hospitals and if require the number of beds will be increased,” said Misal.

Meanwhile, the civic body has closed all weekly markets and cigarette kiosks and theatres, malls, and swimming pools in the city. It has also restricted entry at the civic headquarter and also asked people to avoid unessential travel.