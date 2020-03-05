Latest news on coronavirus in India: Isolation ward at Vashi hospital

The municipality has put on alert all the 23 civic medical posts to keep a tap on patients symptoms similar to Coronavirus. “We are distributing pamphlets and putting up banners to make people aware of the virus and precautions to be taken,” said Sonawane.

He added people coming to Mumbai from Iran, Italy or other countries where Coronavirus epidemic has already hit, are already scanned at the airport and people testing positive will be admitted to the isolation ward in Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai. However, the corporation has sent letters to all the civic hospitals in Navi Mumbai and put them on alert.

There are some multinational firms having operation from Navi Mumbai will be sent letters to inform if their employees traveled any one of the countries where virus infection has been found. “I will discuss with the civic chief to send a letter to all multinational firms operating from Navi Mumbai,” said Sonawane.

Meanwhile, the NMMC commissioner clarified that the family stuck in Iran is not from Navi Mumbai. “The family was residing in Belapur in Navi Mumbai and their passport address also mentions Navi Mumbai. But, the family shifted to Palava about six months ago,” said Sonawane.