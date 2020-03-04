Coronavirus scare: Adopt namaste & adaab culture advises PS health

BHOPAL: Staying safe is the first way to prevent Corona virus. It spreads from one person to another. This virus spreads when exposed to a person infected with Coronavirus.

People are also being told to adopt Indian culture and not shake hands. People are being told to adopt the namaste, aadab culture, keep a cloth over the mouth while coughing and cover the nose, mouth with the elbow. Keep distance from the person infected with cold and cough. Avoid going to public places and wash your hands with soap for 30 seconds.

One must keep distance from the infected person and see a doctor immediately when cold, cough and fever occurs said principal secretary Health Pallavi Jain in a media workshop held at Hotel Palash on Wednesday.

There are no patients infected with Corona virus in the state. So far 14 samples were sent to Pune lab for examination, out of which 13 sample reports have come negative. One report is yet to come.

As many as 420 people have come from other countries in the state, out of which 319 people have been given permission to move about in public places after being kept in observation for 28 days, 67 people are in home isolation. Corona virus infection has not been found in any of these people. All people were placed in home isolation for safety.

Commissioner Health Prateek Hajela informed that all hospitals and nursing homes have been directed in this regard. No patient has been found with the Novel Corona virus in the state.

Ayurvedic, homeopathic medicines can also be taken as protection. Home remedies like Giloy, Vitamin C, Chyawanprash are also advised.

Special monitoring in tourist spots: Special monitoring is being done at Khajuraho, Sanchi, Orchha and other tourist places. All drug inspectors have been directed that no medical institute and shop should store excess medicines and masks. Also it must be ensured that medicines are not sold at a higher rate than M.R.P.