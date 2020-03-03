COVID-19 alert in MP: Health department plans to monitor cough & cold patients as well

Indore: Amid alert for COVID-19 (Coronavirus) across the state, district health department has decided to monitor the cases of cough and cold and to hold separate OPDs for such patients.

Nodal officer of Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme Dr Santosh Sisodiya said that senior department officials have directed us to monitor the cases of cough and cold and of all those having COVID-19 like symptoms.

“We will start separate OPD for cough and cold patients and will also take follow-up of these patients,” he said.

Meanwhile, the department officials heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday when sample reports of the 24-year-old girl, kept in isolation at MY Hospital, came negative.

“We received the report of the girl and her samples have tested negative. She had come to the hospital after returning from Italy, couple of days ago,” Dr Sisodiya said.

Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said that the girl will be discharged from the hospital soon with the directives to take precautionary measures.

Health dept taking daily updates

Six patients, who were kept in home isolation after coming from Taiwan, are stable. “We are taking health status of these patients twice in a day and are also directing them to take necessary measures. They will be kept in home isolation at least till March 10,” health officials said.

List of countries increased from 32 to 59

Earlier, health department had received a list of 32 countries and travellers from these countries were to be screened. Now, the list has been increased to 59 as the deadly virus in spreading across the country continuously.

Health officials informed that as many as 15 patients were kept on home isolation in Indore. As many as 420 people have come to Madhya Pradesh from these 59 countries.