Coronavirus Update: No international flights will be allowed to land in India from March 22 for a week

The Centre also asked State governments to issue appropriate directions so that all citizens above 65 (other than for medical assistance) except for public representatives /govt servants/medical professionals are advised to remain at home.

All children below 10 should be advised to stay at home and not to venture out. Railways and civil aviation shall suspend all concessional travel except for students, patients and divyang category, Centre said.

The State governments are also requested to enforce work for home for private sector employees except those working in emergency/essential services.

Meanwhile, a 70-year-old man from Punjab died due to coronavirus on Thursday. This is the fourth death in the country.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 167 (including 25 foreigners), 4 deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.