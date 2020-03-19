Coronavirus update in Mumbai: Western Railway suspends AC local train services till March 31

Amid coronavirus outbreak, on Thursday Western Railway announced that AC local train services will be suspended in Mumbai from Friday.

Public Relations Officer (PRO), Western Railway, told news agency ANI, "AC local services on Western Railway in Maharashtra will be cancelled from tomorrow & will be replaced by non-AC suburban services, till 31st March."

The number of commuters on suburban trains of the Western Railway (WR) reduced by over 8 lakh on Tuesday, the day Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to people to avoid non-essential travel in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the state.