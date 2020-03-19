Coronavirus updates in Mumbai: BMC to start inspection of offices for 50% attendance rule

“However, if these orders are not followed, action in the form of levying fine can be taken as per the Indian Penal Code. We are requesting the companies to take the steps, and in the coming days, we will also conduct inspections to ascertain if they are complying with the order,” said BMC told the leading daily.

With coronavirus positive cases on the rise in Maharashtra, the BMC on Monday asked private and public sector companies to encourage their employees to work from home.

A circular issued by the municipal commissioner also said non-essential service provider companies should work with 50 per cent staff capacity, making their staff to work in rotation. Steps are being taken to reduce the crowds in public transport in Mumbai, it said.

In a bid to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak which spreads due to respiratory droplets, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on March 17 raised the fine for spitting five-fold from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000. The decision, which covers spitting in any public place, premises and roads, was taken by BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, a circular informed.

