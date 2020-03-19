Coronavirus update in Mumbai: BMC gears up for the arrival of over 20,000 Indian citizens from Middle East

At present, the BMC has 300 quarantine beds at Seven Hills Hospital and 160 beds at Kasturba Hospital. Officials told the leading daily that the instructions they have received states that around 20,000 people will arrive at the airport from middle eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Iran in the next few days.

Two women tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai metropolitan region on Thursday, taking the number of such cases in Maharashtra to 47. They are currently undergoing treatment at isolation wards in Mumbai as the state government and city civic administration grapples with the mega-challenge of keeping crowds away to keep the virus at bay.

On Tuesday, COVID-19 claimed it's the first victim in the state after a 63-year-old man with a history of travel to Dubai, passed away in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital. His wife and son who also tested positive are currently under treatment in the same hospital.

(Inputs from Agencies)