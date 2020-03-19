Mumbai: BMC to take action against travelers not co operating to prevent the virus

Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is trying hard to prevent the spread of coronavirus by advising overseas travellers to be home quarantine for 14 days as a preventive measure. Legal action would be taken against those not cooperating with the civic body.

The municipal corporation taken various measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai. Travellers arriving at the international airport are being examined. Those suspected of having the virus are being sent to Kasturba hospital. Those not having any symptoms are also advised a mandatory 14-day quarantine. However, many travellers are violating these orders.

BMC has set up special teams in its 24 ward offices to keep an eye on travellers who are advised to be in home quarantine. Such travellers health are being examined on a daily basis. “As a precaution, some travellers are advised to be in 'home quarantine'. We need cooperation from travellers and patients. Travellers who do not cooperate with the BMC will be kept in the institutional quarantine in Seven Hills hospital. Now, quarantine is legally mandatory and we will take action under section 188,” said Praveen Pardeshi, BMC commissioner.