Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 mortality rate goes past national mortality rate; cases reported comes down

With 29 deaths reported in the last six days due to coronavirus, the COVID-19 mortality rate in Navi Mumbai has gone past the national mortality rate. The mortality rate in the city has reached 3.13 per cent on May 20 while the country’s rate stands at 3.07 per cent. However, the rate at which new cases were being reported in the city has certainly come down.

As per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai police, till May 20, a total of 1911 positive cases and 60 deaths were reported. Till May 14, the total deaths were just 31 and in the last six days, 29 more deaths were reported due to coronavirus, taking total deaths to 60.

Taloja is the worst in the mortality rate with 25 per cent. Of the total four positive cases of COVID-19 reported, one person died. Taloja is followed by Turbhe with a 10.86 per cent mortality rate. A total of 92 persons were found positive and 10 of them had died. Kamothe has a 7.01 per cent mortality rate with 114 positive cases. Uran, More, Nhava Sheva and Panvel City have reported zero death.