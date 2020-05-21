Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 mortality rate goes past national mortality rate; cases reported comes down

With 29 deaths reported in the last six days due to coronavirus, the COVID-19 mortality rate in Navi Mumbai has gone past the national mortality rate. The mortality rate in the city has reached 3.13 per cent on May 20 while the country’s rate stands at 3.07 per cent. However, the rate at which new cases were being reported in the city has certainly come down.
As per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai police, till May 20, a total of 1911 positive cases and 60 deaths were reported. Till May 14, the total deaths were just 31 and in the last six days, 29 more deaths were reported due to coronavirus, taking total deaths to 60.
Taloja is the worst in the mortality rate with 25 per cent. Of the total four positive cases of COVID-19 reported, one person died. Taloja is followed by Turbhe with a 10.86 per cent mortality rate. A total of 92 persons were found positive and 10 of them had died. Kamothe has a 7.01 per cent mortality rate with 114 positive cases. Uran, More, Nhava Sheva and Panvel City have reported zero death.
Interestingly, Koparkhairane has reported maximum 303 positive cases so far, 11 of them had died with a mortality rate of just 3.63 percent.
As per the report, senior citizens, above 51 years are vulnerable to coronavirus. A total of 28 persons in the age group of 51 to 60 years died with the highest 12.17 per cent mortality rate. They are followed by people in the age group of 71-80 years and 81 to 90 years with 9.67 per cent and 8.33 per cent mortality rate respectively. However, maximum positive cases found among the age group of 21 to 30 years with 457 positive cases with just 2 deaths. There is no casualty for persons up to 20 years.
The recovery rate is around 38.61 per cent till May 20 with 738 persons have recovered and discharged in the city. At present, the active cases in Navi Mumbai are 1113.
In the last week, since the APMC was closed, the rate at which positive cases were being reported has come down. On May 12, just one day after the APMC was closed, 171 positive cases were reported in the city. However, in the two-three days, the trend of positive cases has come down with less than 80 positive cases reported each day.
