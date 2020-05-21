Lockdown 4.0 in Mumbai: Migrants gather at Kandivli grounds as two UP-bound trains cancelled

Thousands of migrant workers gathered at the grounds near Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali (W) after two of the three Uttar Pradesh-bound trains, which were to leave from Borivali railway station were cancelled on Thursday. As over 5,000 migrants assembled at the ground, Kandivali Police immediately reached the spot, requested them to keep calm and assured that they will be informed about the next train leaving for Uttar Pradesh.

Sources claim that the migrants who had earlier registered themselves to travel to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh were called by police, who asked them to assemble at Mahavir Nagar ground. However, two trains which were to leave for Jaunpur were cancelled. When contacted a railway official, he said, "As I have already informed, all decisions in this regard are being taken by District Collector City Police & State Government. Western Railway has no role in planning & execution, but we are only operating trains."

Nitin Pondkule, senior inspector of Kandivli police station said, "Those who had registered for returning to their hometown were called around 9am. However, after the trains were cancelled, we bifurcated 1,400 people who would be sent in one train and the rest were asked to leave, with an assurance that they would be informed about the next train."