Want to buy alcohol in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune? Here's a step-by-step guide on how to obtain an alcohol permit from the state

The Maharashtra government has allowed the home delivery of alcohol across the state, except for containment zones.

However, in order to get alcohol delivered to your home, it is required that you buy an alcohol permit.

In order to get an alcohol permit, you will be required to do the following.

Firstly, get the following documents ready in jpeg format and file size smaller than 20 kb

1. Photograph: 200-212 px X 160 px.

2. Photograph of your signature: 256 px X 64 Px.

3. ID Proof (any one): Aadhaar, Passport, Pan, Voters ID, Driving License.

4. Address Proof (any one): Aadhaar, Passport, Voters ID, Driving License.

Create a user id and password on this website:

https://aaplesarkar.mahaonline.gov.in

Now use the credentials to login. Once you login, follow this process

1. Select sub-department “State Excise Department from the automatically scrolling screen on your left.

3. Select the last option “Permit for purchase, possession, transport, use and consumption of Foreign Liquor and Country Liquor in the State of Maharashtra (Annualor lifelong Permit) i.e. license in Form FL-XC granted under the Mumbai Foreign Liquor Rules,1953”

And Click on “PROCEED”. This should open the State excise department website.

4. Now Select no. 11 “Permit for purchase, possession, transport, use and consumption of Foreign Liquor and Country Liquor in the State of Maharashtra (F.L. X-C)

5. Fill in all the details. Select “Application for Permanent Permit”

6. Upload all documents.

7. Make Payment

Thane and Navi Mumbai have already started home delivery. Thane district recorded Rs 42 crore excise collection on May 20.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers can rope in food delivery services like Zomato and Swiggy for home delivery. However, this is a contract between the shopkeeper and the food delivery service.