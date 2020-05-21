Maximum Mumbai-Delhi airfare Rs 10,000 for 3 months; no in-flight meals: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Amid Lockdown 4.0 enforced to contain spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the domestic air service will resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The Ministry has also come up with detailed guidelines for airlines, airports and passengers.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Puri said that the flight routes have been classified into seven categories. 1) Flight time less than 40 minutes 2) 40 - 60 minutes 3) 60 - 90 minutes 4) 90 - 120 minutes 5) 120 - 150 minutes 6) 150 - 180 minutes 7) 180 - 210 minutes. All routes within the country will fall within these 7 categories, the Minister said.
The Civil Aviation Minister said that the lowest and highest possible fares have been fixed for each class of flights. "We've set a minimum and a maximum fare. In the case of Delhi-Mumbai, the minimum fare would be Rs 3500 for a journey between 90-120 minutes, maximum fare would be Rs 10,000," the Minister said.
He further added that they do not plan on leaving the middle seat vacant. We take other corresponding preventive measures. "Keeping seat vacant will pass cost increase to customers, this option has not been pursued the world over," Puri said.
The airlines will not provide meal services onboard as per the guidelines. Passengers will be required to wear the face mask right before entering the terminal till the end of the journey and carry sanitizer bottles. The cabin crew also will have to be in full protective suit. Also, people staying in containment zones would not be allowed to travel initially.
As per the guidelines, passengers would have to certify their status in terms of coronavirus infection through the Aarogya Setu app or a self-declaration form.
Only 1-check in bag is allowed, passengers to report at least 2 hours before departure, no physical check-in at airport, only web check-in will be allowed, added Hardeep Singh Puri.
