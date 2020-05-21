Maximum Mumbai-Delhi airfare Rs 10,000 for 3 months; no in-flight meals: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Amid Lockdown 4.0 enforced to contain spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the domestic air service will resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The Ministry has also come up with detailed guidelines for airlines, airports and passengers.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Puri said that the flight routes have been classified into seven categories. 1) Flight time less than 40 minutes 2) 40 - 60 minutes 3) 60 - 90 minutes 4) 90 - 120 minutes 5) 120 - 150 minutes 6) 150 - 180 minutes 7) 180 - 210 minutes. All routes within the country will fall within these 7 categories, the Minister said.

The Civil Aviation Minister said that the lowest and highest possible fares have been fixed for each class of flights. "We've set a minimum and a maximum fare. In the case of Delhi-Mumbai, the minimum fare would be Rs 3500 for a journey between 90-120 minutes, maximum fare would be Rs 10,000," the Minister said.