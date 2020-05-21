Govt issues guidelines for domestic flight operations from May 25: Here are do's and don'ts

A day after announcing the resumption of domestic commercial passenger flights from May 25, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday issued detailed guidelines for airlines, airports, passengers and other stakeholders on issues ranging from control on air fares to restrictions on number of bags.
"Only those passengers with confirmed web check-in will be allowed to enter the airport. Passengers will be required to wear protective gear (face mask). Only one check-in bag will be allowed," the ministry said.
The ministry also said that passengers would not be permitted to consume eatables inside the aircraft during the flight. Besides, no paper or magazines will be available inside the aircraft. In a general set of guidelines for passengers issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Centre said: "On the day of commencement, limited operations would be permitted."
The guidelines advised "Vulnerable" persons, such as very elderly, pregnant ladies, passengers with health issues to avoid air travel. Furthermore, it detailed that no physical check-in counters would be allowed at the airport.
Here are some do's and don'ts that needs to be followed at airports:
Do's
· Maintain six feet social distance while boarding and deboard
· Agreeing to the self-declaration form and registering on Aarogya Setu app. The app not mandatory for children below 14 years of age.
· Use of digital payment methods.
· Ensure Web Check-in and obtain a boarding pass.
· Only one check-in bag and one cabin bag allowed.
· Vulnerable persons such as very elderly, pregnant ladies, passengers with ailments are advised to avoid air travel.
· Passenger to download the baggage tag/baggage identification number, print it and affix it on the bag at a prominent place.
· If a passenger fails to print the baggage tag, then he/she should mention the PNR number and his/her name on a piece of paper and tag it with the luggage.
· Passenger must enter the terminal wearing a mask Passenger to report at the airport as per revised reporting time of 2 hours.
· Passenger to travel in an authorized taxi/personal vehicle following the norms specified by MHA.
· During transit to the airport, the passenger should take all precautions to prevent infection
· Passenger should reach airport two hours before departure time.
· Passengers should continue to wear mask throughout the journey
· Passenger to get down from the vehicle with the face mask on and with required documents
· Passenger to arrive at the thermal screening facility near the entry gate
DON’TS
· Those staying in a containment zone should not travel.
· Those tested positive for COVID-19 should not travel.
· Who is not permitted to fly, undertakes an air journey he/she shall be liable for penal action.
· Passengers will not be provided meals during the flight, the SOP says, adding passengers will not be permitted to bring their own food. Water bottles will be kept on every seat.
· The passenger shall give a declaration to the following;
I/we am/are not residing in any containment zone.
I/we am/are not suffering from any fever/cough/any respiratory distress.
I/we am are not under quarantine.
If I/we develop any of the above-mentioned symptoms, I shall contact the concerned health authorities, immediately.
I/we have not tested COVID-19 positive.
I/we am eligible to travel as per the extant norms.
I shall make my mobile number/contact details available to the airlines whenever required by them.
I understand that if I undertake the air journey without meeting the eligibility criteria, I would be liable to penal action.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)