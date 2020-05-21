Govt issues guidelines for domestic flight operations from May 25: Here are do's and don'ts

A day after announcing the resumption of domestic commercial passenger flights from May 25, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday issued detailed guidelines for airlines, airports, passengers and other stakeholders on issues ranging from control on air fares to restrictions on number of bags.

"Only those passengers with confirmed web check-in will be allowed to enter the airport. Passengers will be required to wear protective gear (face mask). Only one check-in bag will be allowed," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that passengers would not be permitted to consume eatables inside the aircraft during the flight. Besides, no paper or magazines will be available inside the aircraft. In a general set of guidelines for passengers issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Centre said: "On the day of commencement, limited operations would be permitted."

The guidelines advised "Vulnerable" persons, such as very elderly, pregnant ladies, passengers with health issues to avoid air travel. Furthermore, it detailed that no physical check-in counters would be allowed at the airport.