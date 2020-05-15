From mandatory download of Aarogya Setu app to wearing a mask: AAI releases guidelines ahead of resumption of flight services

With the country under lockdown for over 50 days now, the possibility of flights resuming soon has grown. Recently the government restarted railway travel in a limited capacity, and prior to that, reports had suggested that flight services too might resume soon.

An earlier CNN News18 report had quoted government sources to add that flight operations might resume in a phased manner at the end of this week. And while there has been no official confirmation of the same, officials from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and Directorate General of Civil Aviation had recently visited airports in anticipation of flight resumptions.