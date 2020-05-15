From mandatory download of Aarogya Setu app to wearing a mask: AAI releases guidelines ahead of resumption of flight services

With the country under lockdown for over 50 days now, the possibility of flights resuming soon has grown. Recently the government restarted railway travel in a limited capacity, and prior to that, reports had suggested that flight services too might resume soon.
An earlier CNN News18 report had quoted government sources to add that flight operations might resume in a phased manner at the end of this week. And while there has been no official confirmation of the same, officials from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and Directorate General of Civil Aviation had recently visited airports in anticipation of flight resumptions.
On Friday, the Airports Authority of India took to Twitter to speak some of the steps passengers must take when flight services resume.
"With the possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon, AAI has released some steps that must be followed so passengers are fully geared up while travelling. Wear a mask, carry a hand sanitizer, keep docs handy & register on Aarogya Setu app," the AAI tweeted.
An infographic shared by the AAI puts out six main points to adhere to.
1. Mandatorily download Aaroygya Setu app
2. Wear a mask and other protective gear
3. Maintain 4 feet physical distance from co-passengers
4. Do web check-in. Carry a print out of boarding card
5. Wash and sanitise hands frequently
6. Cooperate with airport staff
The government's COVID-19 tracing app has recently faced criticism over privacy concerns. Recently, a French hacker and Android applications developer who uses the pseudonym Elliot Alderson had raised concerns about the Modi government's app, stating that a hacker could easily access information about the number of infected or unwell people or even those who had been declared Bluetooth positive.
The government for it's part had rubbished the safety concerns.