Rs 16 crores in 17 hours: That's how much Indian Railways generated via IRCTC booking from yesterday

The Indian Railways have generated over Rs 16 crore and issued seat reservations to 82,317 passengers in just over a day- since it started bookings for passenger train services, informed the Railways officials on Tuesday.

On May 10, the Indian Railways had announced that it will run 15 pairs of trains and that the bookings for the passenger trains will start from Monday.

As per the railway officials, total 45,533 Passenger Name Records (PNRs) have been generated and reservations issued to 82,317 passengers for special trains. The total collection is Rs 16,15,63,821.

Indian Railways on Monday said that it had booked 30,000 tickets in just three hours after IRCTC started the online ticket booking for passenger trains.