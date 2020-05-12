Indian Railways sold 30,000 tickets in just three hours on IRCTC

Indian Railways on Monday said that it had booked 30,000 tickets in just three hours after IRCTC started the online ticket booking for passenger trains.

"By 9.15 p.m., approximately 30,000 PNRs had been generated and reservations were issued to more than 54,000 passengers," Indian Railways said in a statement.

Bookings for 15 passenger trains, slated to start from tomorrow, started from 6 pm on Monday after IRCTC website which was to start at 4 pm today (Monday) for the online booking for reservation in passenger trains crashed.

As reported by TOI, officials said that the railways had generated an income of Rs 10 crore from sale of tickets for AC trains.

"Data pertaining to special trains is being fed in the IRCTC website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait. Inconvenience is regretted," the Ministry of Railways tweeted.