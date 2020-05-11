Taking train home? Make sure you have e-ticket from IRCTC

“Train schedule; protocols for booking, entry and movement of passengers; and coach service specifications shall be widely publicized by MoR. Only those passengers with confirmed e-tickets shall be allowed to enter the Station,” MHA said in the letter.

The MHA guidelines further states that the movement of the passengers as well as the driver of the vehicle transporting the passenger(s) to and fro the railway station shall be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket. The MHA has also said that all passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to enter the train. Passengers shall be provided with hand sanitizer at entry and exit points at station and in coaches. All passengers shall be wearing masks. The MHA also said that during boarding and travel, all passengers will have to observe social distancing.