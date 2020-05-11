IRCTC restarts Indian Railways: Full list of train timings, schedule and more from May 12, 2020

Indian Railways on Monday issued the timing schedule of 30 special passenger trains to be run from May 12, 2020.

These trains will run between cities including New Delhi, Howrah, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bilaspur and Bengaluru among other cities on daily, biweekly, triweekly and weekly basis.

Here is the full list of train timings, schedule and more from May 12, 2020:

1. Train from Howrah to New Delhi, commencing on 12 May 2020. The train will do daily trips. The train will stop at Asansol Jn, Dhanbad Jn, Gaya Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central.

2. Train from New Delhi to Howrah, commencing on 13 May 2020. The train will do daily trips. The train will stop at Asansol Jn, Dhanbad Jn, Gaya Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central.

3. Train from Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi, commencing on 12 May 2020. The train will do daily trips. The train will stop at Patna Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central.

4. Train from New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar, commencing on 13 May 2020. The train will do daily trips. The train will stop at Patna Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central.

5. Train from Dibrugarh to New Delhi, commencing on 14 May 2020. The train will do daily trips. The train will stop at Dimapur, Lumbding Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajahar, Mariani, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Danapur, Pt. Dd Upadhayaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central