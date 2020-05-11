Health Ministry rubbishes report which claimed govt mulling of community-wise mapping of COVID-19 patients

Earlier on Sunday, Deccan Chronicle had reported that the Central Government is mulling a mapping initiative to identify hotspots across the country and understand the pattern of COVID-19 spread community-wise.

The newspaper had quoted "highly placed sources in New Delhi" and said that the idea of community-based mapping came up in a recent closed-door meeting at the highest level.

The Source told the newspaper, "In the near future, if coronavirus cases explode, like it happened in the US or other parts of the world, religion-based mapping will tell us which community has more chances of spreading the virus further and, accordingly, strict containment measures can be taken in localities or clusters across the country.”

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry said that the recovery rate of the COVID-19 patients in the country improved upto 31.15 per cent with a total 1,559 individuals cured from the disease in the last 24 hours.

"While at least 4,213 new cases were reported since yesterday, there are 1559 people who have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 31.15 per cent," Lav Agrawal said.

He added, "Total number of cases in India is 67,152 so far, of which 44,029 people are under medical supervision and total 20,917 people have been cured from the disease."