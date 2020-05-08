Coronavirus in Mumbai: Over 3,000 rooms in 88 'star' hotels being prepped up for 1,900 Indians returning from abroad

Mumbai: The process of repatriating Indian nationals stranded abroad has begun; the onus is now on the BMC, which has arranged 3343 rooms in several hotels, including five stars, to quarantine these travellers for 14 days, as per protocol.

These rooms would be "paid quarantine facilities', Additional Municipal Commissioner of BMC Jayshree Bhoj told the Free Press Journal. The BMC estimates nearly 1900 Indians will be arriving in the city from abroad; this estimate is based on information emanating from the Centre; as many as seven flights will be reaching Mumbai post-May 9. According to the Centre's guidelines, it is mandatory to quarantine all travellers for 14 days.

Their return will be a new challenge in Mumbai's war against Covid-19, as the returnees will need to be screened and placed under institutional quarantine or admitted to hospitals, if they show symptoms. The 1,900 passengers are coming from Bangladesh, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, UK (London) and USA (San Francisco), said a senior BMC official. Many of these are badly infected nations.