Mumbai-Surat Train Services Hit As Technical Fault Disrupts Western Railway Operations Between Boisar And Vangaon

Mumbai: Western Railway has announced a significant disruption in train services due to a technical fault in the overhead equipment between Boisar and Vangaon stations. The problem has caused the regulation of numerous trains, both long-distance and suburban, on the Down direction from Mumbai towards Surat. Announcement was made in an official post on X (formerly Twitter) at 8:58 PM on Saturday.

Key Trains Affected Including Rajdhani And Flying Ranee

The affected trains include several important services such as the two Dahanu Road local trains one at Boisar Station other at Kelve Road station, the Bandra Terminus-Bhuj Kutch Express at Palghar, and the Mumbai Central-Surat Flying Ranee Express at Palghar.

Other train services affected include Mumbai Central-Amritsar Golden Temple Mail at Saphale, and the Trivandrum-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express at Vasai Road. Additionally, the Mumbai Central-Jaipur Express, Bandra Terminus-Bhavnagar Express, and Daund-Indore Express are also impacted.

Restoration Work Underway By Engineers

Western Railway has assured passengers that restoration work is currently ongoing, with engineers working tirelessly to resolve the issue. Passengers have been advised to check the latest updates before traveling, as further delays and cancellations are expected in the coming hours. The railway has also suggested that travelers consider alternate routes and stay in touch with local stations for real-time updates.

Railway Appeals For Cooperation From Passengers

Western Railway has expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers and has requested their cooperation during the ongoing restoration efforts. Further information regarding the restoration timeline and the resumption of services will be provided by the authorities as the situation progresses.