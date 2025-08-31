 Mumbai-Surat Train Services Hit As Technical Fault Disrupts Western Railway Operations Between Boisar And Vangaon
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai-Surat Train Services Hit As Technical Fault Disrupts Western Railway Operations Between Boisar And Vangaon

Mumbai-Surat Train Services Hit As Technical Fault Disrupts Western Railway Operations Between Boisar And Vangaon

Western Railway has announced a significant disruption in train services due to a technical fault in the overhead equipment between Boisar and Vangaon stations. The problem has caused the regulation of numerous trains, both long-distance and suburban, on the Down direction from Mumbai towards Surat. Announcement was made in an official post on X (formerly Twitter) at 8:58 PM on Saturday.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 05:30 AM IST
article-image
Western Railway trains delayed as technical fault disrupts services between Boisar and Vangaon | Representational Image

Mumbai: Western Railway has announced a significant disruption in train services due to a technical fault in the overhead equipment between Boisar and Vangaon stations. The problem has caused the regulation of numerous trains, both long-distance and suburban, on the Down direction from Mumbai towards Surat. Announcement was made in an official post on X (formerly Twitter) at 8:58 PM on Saturday.

Key Trains Affected Including Rajdhani And Flying Ranee

The affected trains include several important services such as the two Dahanu Road local trains one at Boisar Station other at Kelve Road station, the Bandra Terminus-Bhuj Kutch Express at Palghar, and the Mumbai Central-Surat Flying Ranee Express at Palghar.

Other train services affected include Mumbai Central-Amritsar Golden Temple Mail at Saphale, and the Trivandrum-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express at Vasai Road. Additionally, the Mumbai Central-Jaipur Express, Bandra Terminus-Bhavnagar Express, and Daund-Indore Express are also impacted.

FPJ Shorts
Assam Shocker: HornbillTV Reporter Shot During Festival Coverage In Manipur’s Laii village, 1 Arrested
Assam Shocker: HornbillTV Reporter Shot During Festival Coverage In Manipur’s Laii village, 1 Arrested
Maratha Reservation Stir: Protester Dies Of Heart Attack During Agitation In Mumbai
Maratha Reservation Stir: Protester Dies Of Heart Attack During Agitation In Mumbai
Ganeshotsav 2025: Maratha Protesters Queue At Lalbaugcha Raja, Pray For Reservation
Ganeshotsav 2025: Maratha Protesters Queue At Lalbaugcha Raja, Pray For Reservation
Maratha Reservation Protest: Azad Maidan Turns Muddy, Protesters Opt For Mumbai Sightseeing At Gateway Of India, Nariman Point & Taj Hotel
Maratha Reservation Protest: Azad Maidan Turns Muddy, Protesters Opt For Mumbai Sightseeing At Gateway Of India, Nariman Point & Taj Hotel

Restoration Work Underway By Engineers

Western Railway has assured passengers that restoration work is currently ongoing, with engineers working tirelessly to resolve the issue. Passengers have been advised to check the latest updates before traveling, as further delays and cancellations are expected in the coming hours. The railway has also suggested that travelers consider alternate routes and stay in touch with local stations for real-time updates.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Western Railway Extends Mumbai Central–Indore Tri-Weekly Special Train Until September 13
article-image

Railway Appeals For Cooperation From Passengers

Western Railway has expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers and has requested their cooperation during the ongoing restoration efforts. Further information regarding the restoration timeline and the resumption of services will be provided by the authorities as the situation progresses.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maratha Reservation Stir: Protester Dies Of Heart Attack During Agitation In Mumbai

Maratha Reservation Stir: Protester Dies Of Heart Attack During Agitation In Mumbai

Ganeshotsav 2025: Maratha Protesters Queue At Lalbaugcha Raja, Pray For Reservation

Ganeshotsav 2025: Maratha Protesters Queue At Lalbaugcha Raja, Pray For Reservation

Maratha Reservation Protest: Azad Maidan Turns Muddy, Protesters Opt For Mumbai Sightseeing At...

Maratha Reservation Protest: Azad Maidan Turns Muddy, Protesters Opt For Mumbai Sightseeing At...

Mumbai-Surat Train Services Hit As Technical Fault Disrupts Western Railway Operations Between...

Mumbai-Surat Train Services Hit As Technical Fault Disrupts Western Railway Operations Between...

Mumbai Crime: EOW Registers FIR Against Builders, Fake Tenants In ₹6.11 Crore MHADA Tenancy Fraud...

Mumbai Crime: EOW Registers FIR Against Builders, Fake Tenants In ₹6.11 Crore MHADA Tenancy Fraud...