Coronavirus in Mumbai: Public cooperation and discipline has helped BMC contain the virus in P (North) ward

The P (North) ward of Mumbai's BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has the highest population among all the other wards with 9.63 lakh people.

Seventy percent of the ward comprise of slum areas, however, the number of people who tested positive in this ward stands at 250, which is low for a ward with highest population compared to other wards of the city where numbers are higher. Alongside this, as many as 85 people have successfully battled the disease and have been discharged from hospitals.

"The best part of P (North) ward is that people are adhering to the lockdown rules and cooperating in every way possible. Most of the areas are residential zones and there are not many commercial zones which means there are fewer gatherings outside" said assistant municipal commissioner and ward officer, Sanjog Khabare.

"As civic officials, we are also carrying frequent sanitation drives and conducting fast- tracked contact tracing to prevent the spread of the virus. But the actual credit goes to the people as there hardly has been any mass gathering in this ward" added Khabare.

Shiv Sena corporator Geeta Bhandari from Malad (West) states: "The fact so many people are cooperating has helped the health and civic workers to contain the diseases. Also there are no mass gatherings in our wards as we are providing door to door delivery of vegetables and essentials."

The P (North) ward is divided in to eastern and western side of the Malad station. On the western side comprises of posh areas like Orlem, Mith Chowky, Bhoomi Park and Jankalyan Nagar. Whereas the eastern side mainly comprises of slums and congested localities.

Bhandari added: “Most of the infected patients of the western side were essential service providers and they had to go out regularly, due to which it is suspected that they got infected.

Meanwhile in the eastern side with the presence of slum areas, civic officials are taking utmost care as here people live in close proximity and chances of community spread is higher.

"Residents in the eastern side are more cooperative, due to which we are able to carry sanitation drives and inspections with much ease" said Shiv Sena corporator from Malad (East) Tulsiram Shinde.

Echoing his sentiment BJP corporator Ram Barot states: "People are urging us to conduct sanitation drives twice a day and we are also doing so.”