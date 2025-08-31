 Mumbai Crime: EOW Registers FIR Against Builders, Fake Tenants In ₹6.11 Crore MHADA Tenancy Fraud Involving Fake Documents And Forged Bills
Poonam Apraj Updated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 05:22 AM IST
EOW files FIR in ₹6.11 crore MHADA tenancy fraud involving fake tenants and forged bills | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case in connection with a massive fraud involving fake MHADA tenancy documents, forged bills, and bogus registration certificates.

EOW Cracks Down On MHADA Tenancy Fraud

According to police, between April 20, 2021 and November 8, 2023, a group of accused—Nisar Kazi, Mitesh Patel, and four alleged fake tenants Riyazuddin Islamuddin Ansari and Najiyabano Riyazuddin Ansari, Mohammad Azim Siddiqui and Mohammad Nazm Anis Ahmed Siddiqui, Rukhsana Salim Supariwala, and Afreen Ali Petiwala and Ali Petiwala—conspired to cheat a developer of over Rs 6.11 crore.

Forgery Of Tenancy Lists, Bills And Rent Receipts

Investigators revealed that the accused, despite knowing they were not the original tenants, prepared fake MHADA lists, fabricated electricity bills, forged rent receipts with bogus signatures of the actual owners, and bogus shop/establishment registration certificates. Using these false documents, they posed as genuine tenants.

Developer Duped In Multi-Crore Scam

It is alleged that Nisar Kazi and Mitesh Patel, who had no legal authority to sign agreements, collected cash from the developer while avoiding payment of government stamp duty, registration fees, and GST.

FIR Registered At Agripada Police Station

As a result, developer-director Anwar Ahmed Shaikh (51), along with his business partners and relatives Shahnawaz and Shahbaz Shaikh, was cheated to the tune of Rs 6.11 crore. Following Shaikh’s complaint, the EOW has registered an FIR at Agripada Police Station against the accused under charges of cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

