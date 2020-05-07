Over 95k offences of lockdown violations registered in the state

In its crackdown against those violating the lockdown, the state police has registered 95,678 offences so far. 18,722 people have been arrested for not adhering to the lockdown guidelines and 53,071 vehicles have been seized. Fine of ₹3,51,38,694 has been collected in all so far.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the police force as well. 456 policemen, including 42 police officers, have been infected by CoVID-19, said a press release issued by the state home ministry on Wednesday.

With the country's count of CoVID-19 patients is approaching the 50k mark, with Maharashtra leading the tally with over 15,500 cases. As on Wednesday, 2,11,638 people across the state have been quarantined. 642 people were found violating the quarantine norms. The state has also reported 184 instances of assault on policemen in almost a month and a half, for which 663 people have been taken into custody. The police helpline 100 has received an increase in the number of calls related to CoVID-19. As many as 84,945 such calls have been received so far.

The state police department, which was given the responsibility of migrants and the movement of people for various reasons, has issued 3,08,124 passes for essential service providers and those caught in emergencies. During this period, 1279 offences of illegal transport have been registered in the state so far. Moreover, 15 cases of visa violations have been recorded.

The government is running 4,808 relief camps, where 4,42,298 migrant labourers have been given refuge.