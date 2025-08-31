Ganeshotsav 2025: Maratha Protesters Queue At Lalbaugcha Raja, Pray For Reservation

Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 | Image Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Mumbai: While Manoj Jarange was protesting at Azad Maidan for Maratha reservation, many protesters lined up on Friday night to seek the blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja. They prayed at the feet of Lord Ganesha to grant Maratha reservation. Protesters said they had waited in the queue for nearly three hours at night to have darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja.

Thousands Arrive in Mumbai Without Stay Arrangements

Thousands of Maratha protesters had arrived in Mumbai on Friday. However, as there were no proper accommodation facilities, many camped at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, while others stayed with relatives and friends in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai.

Byculla Station Crowded as Protesters Head for Darshan

Before dispersing, several stopped at Byculla station and joined the queue for Lalbaugcha Raja’s darshan, waiting for three to four hours to see the King of Lalbaug.

Midnight Darshan Becomes Emotional for Protesters

A protester said that 10 to 15 of them, including himself, had darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja around midnight on Friday. “There was a huge crowd at that time, but we prayed at the feet of Ganesha for Maratha reservation,” he said.

Devotion Blends with Protest Spirit

Similarly, other protesters shared that after standing in the queue for three hours, they too prayed for the success of Manoj Jarange’s movement and the granting of reservation. Many other Maratha protesters were also seen standing in line for darshan that night.

After Darshan, Some Slept at Stations, Others with Relatives

After the darshan, some protesters proceeded to the homes of their relatives and friends, while many others spent the night at railway stations.

Heavy Inflow Continues, Traffic Chokes Key Routes

For the past two days, large numbers of protesters have been entering Mumbai via the Atal Setu, the Eastern Freeway, and local trains. This heavy inflow has caused major traffic jams on these routes, leading to significant difficulties for commuters as well as protesters themselves.