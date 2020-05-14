Coronavirus in Maharashtra: How to get a travel e-pass in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and rest of the state

Amid Lockdown 3.0 enforced due to novel coronavirus pandemic, the citizens of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and others in the state of Maharashtra are allowed to travel in the state and also outside the state. However, the citizens must obtain a valid travel e-pass from Maharashtra Police.

Here is how you can apply for the travel e-pass:

1. Visit the official website: https://covid19.mhpolice.in/

2. Fill in your details - Name, Mobile number, Reason for travelling, dates you wish to travel, your vehicle type and number, etc. (Note: The application form should be filled in English only)

3. Attach your photo and relevant documents including the doctor's certificate and click on submit. (Note: The size of the photo should not exceed 200 KB and the size of the relevant document should not exceed 1 MB).

4. After submitting the application, you will receive a token ID. Save it, and use it to check the status of your application.

5. After the verification and approval by the concerned departments, you can download the travel e-pass using the token ID.