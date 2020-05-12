Coronavirus in Pune: Furniture, vehicle repair, laundry, footwear shops to open; Check out full list and timings

On Tuesday, Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad announced some relaxations in the non-containment zones in the city. According to the new order, furniture, vehicle repair, laundry, footwear and other shops are all set to open. However, the Municipal Commissioner has allowed specific days for these businesses to run.
Here is the list of business allowed and their specific days:
1. Monday - Laundry, stationery and raw material providers for medical equipment.
2. Tuesday - Vehicle repair shops, home utility shops and ready furniture stores.
3. Wednesday - Laundry, footwear shops, stationery and raw material providers for medical equipment.
4. Thursday - Vehicle repair shops, home utility shops and ready-made furniture stores.
5. Friday - Laundry, footwear shops, construction material shops and raw material providers for medical equipment.
6. Saturday - Vehicle repair shops, home utility shops, laundry, construction material shops and ready-made furniture stores.
7. Sunday - Vehicle repair shops, home utility shops, stationery, footwear shops and construction material shops.
These shops will be allowed to operate only between 7 am to 7 pm.
Earlier, the Pune Municipal Corporation had announced 69 containment zones in the city. The above relaxations won't be allowed in the containment zones.
Meanwhile, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol informed that 169 new persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city on Tuesday. 135 of them are admitted to Naidu Hospital, 12 in Sassoon Hospital and the remaining in private hospitals. The total COVID-19 patients in the city are 2,737, he said.
The Mayor also said that 120 patients became free from the virus on Tuesday. The total patients who became free from the virus in Pune are 1,209, he said.
