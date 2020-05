Coronavirus in Pune and PCMC: Full list of COVID-19 hotspots in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad on May 13

Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Tuesday said that there are 2,737 COVID-19 patients in the city. He also said that 24,748 tests have been conducted so far. The death toll in Pune on Tuesday was 157.

On Tuesday, Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad announced some relaxations in the non-containment zones in the city. According to the new order, furniture, vehicle repair, laundry, footwear and other shops are all set to open. However, the Municipal Commissioner has allowed specific days for these businesses to run.

There are in all 69 containment zones in Pune. Here is a list of containment zones in the city:

1. Junabazar - Mangalwar Peth - Old Bazaar Complex (Final Plot No. 897, 898)

2. Welankarnagar, Laxminarayan Theater, Parvati Darshan, ST Colony, Hotel Panchami Complex

3. Parvatidarshan colony on the west side of Rambhau Mhalgi road

4. Parvati Final Plot Nos. 526A and 526B

5. Dandekar Pool Colony Final Plot No. 1A, 2A, 2B, 28, 585, 587, 587 of Ambil Odha Colony Complex

6. Parvati Final Plot No. 558 Dattawadi Premises

7. Parvati Final Plot No. 29B & 29A Indira Nagar Colony near Nilayam Theater