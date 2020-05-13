Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC hospitals start using new medicine for severe COVID-19 cases

Mumbai: Multiple hospitals which come under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have started using a new drug to treat patients who have been severely affected due to COVID-19.

BMC medical college hospitals, Sion, Nair, KEM and Seven Hills have started using the Tocilizumab injection, according to a release by the municipal corporation.

So far the drug has been used on approximately 40 COVID-19 patients, who were severely affected, and encouraging results have been seen in more than 30 patients, with 14 patients having already recovered and discharged from the hospital, according to BMC.