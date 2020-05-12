Left to choose between the virus and starvation, migrants walk from Pune to Indore amid lockdown

Suraj, a factory labourer, with a family of 14 members said, "Our stock of food was over and then we decided to go back home by walking because we don't have money to give truck drivers. We live in Jharkhand which is around 1500 KM from Pune. It took three days for us to reach Indore. On our way, we got food from social groups at many places".

Sonu, a marble factory labourer with three daughters said, "The hunger is forcing us to go back our home at any cost. We would have died of starvation instead of the coronavirus. My wife had already gone to Jharkhand. Now, I am going with my daughters."

Rajesh Kumar who has a family of eight -- half of them women -- said, "We live in Mumbai and going to Lucknow, a distance of 1346 km. We had no food, no work".

The family also has a 3-month-old baby.

Rajesh's wife added, "We are facing such poverty that I'm unable to breast feed my daughter as I can't get enough food. I just feeding her cow milk or else gives water sometimes".