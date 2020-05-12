Create jobs closer to home, no migrant worker goes to the city out of his own will: Nitin Gadkari

There is a need for entrepreneurs to create jobs in rural India. Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari urged the entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh to generate more employment and attract more investment.

Gadkari, who was addressing around 1,000 people through a webinar, said, "No labourer wants to leave their home in Uttar Pradesh or Bihar on his own will. He goes to places in search of job. If entrepreneurs in UP start businesses like entrepreneurs in Mumbai, then such migration will not take place." It is time everyone starts mulling over ways and means to create jobs locally, Gadkari asserted.

Union minister said MSMEs have huge potential. "By venturing into agro and fishing and other news areas that are untapped, entrepreneurs can create a successful MSME." A lot of manufacturing is still outsourced to China. Gadkari stated Indian industries will have to find areas that have a lot of scope in India.

Meanwhile commenting on the delay in payments to MSMEs, the minister said the government is evaluating that and trying to find a midway.

He also added that around 6 lakh MSMEs were restructured by March. "We hope to restructure around 25 lakh more MSMEs by December 31,” he revealed.

The only way MSMEs could look at growing is by using their existing capacities to diversify.

Commenting on the rural economy, Gadkari said there is a need to look at rural India to build smart cities and villages. He reiterated creating jobs will help India eliminate poverty and offer better living standards for all.