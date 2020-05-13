Coronavirus in Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Varsha Gaikwad says Dharavi needs a special plan to cope with COVID-19 pandemic

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases in Dharavi, Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said that it needs a special plan to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

While talking to The Hindu, Varsha Gaikwad, who represents Dharavi said, "Dharavi needs a special plan. I have written to the Chief Minister suggesting that we reduce the number of people staying in Dharavi, after which the crisis management can be improved."

She also said that maintaining physical distancing is a great task as 80% of houses are less than 100 square feet. Dharavi, which is known as Asia's largest slum, has a population of 15 to 16 lakh, she claimed.