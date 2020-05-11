Coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi: 57 test positive on Monday; here are their details including location

Mumbai's Dharavi, believed to be the biggest slum in Asia, on Monday reported 57 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total case count to 916, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. The death toll stood at 29 so far in Dharavi.

"New cases were found from 90-feet road, Abu Bakar Chawl, Dharavi cross road, PV Chawl, Dhobi Ghat, Gautam Chawl, Muslim Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Dhorwada, Kuttiwadi and some other localities," he added.

Here are their details of the 57 positive patients tested on Monday:

1. 32M - Chaugale Chawl

2. 56F - Dharavi Main Road

3. 30M, 27, 30M - 90 Feet Road

4. 25F, 47F - Abu Bakar Chawl

5. 68F, 50F, 24F, 26M, 39M, 41M - Dharavi cross road

6. 46F - PV Chawl

7. 52M - Dhobi Ghat

8. 47F, 26F - New Municipal Chawl

9. 17F, 37F, 40F, 43M, 71M, 31M, 52M, 33M - Matunga Labour Camp

10. 52M - Gautam Chawl