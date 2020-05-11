Coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi: 57 test positive on Monday; here are their details including location

Mumbai's Dharavi, believed to be the biggest slum in Asia, on Monday reported 57 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total case count to 916, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. The death toll stood at 29 so far in Dharavi.
"New cases were found from 90-feet road, Abu Bakar Chawl, Dharavi cross road, PV Chawl, Dhobi Ghat, Gautam Chawl, Muslim Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Dhorwada, Kuttiwadi and some other localities," he added.
Here are their details of the 57 positive patients tested on Monday:
1. 32M - Chaugale Chawl
2. 56F - Dharavi Main Road
3. 30M, 27, 30M - 90 Feet Road
4. 25F, 47F - Abu Bakar Chawl
5. 68F, 50F, 24F, 26M, 39M, 41M - Dharavi cross road
6. 46F - PV Chawl
7. 52M - Dhobi Ghat
8. 47F, 26F - New Municipal Chawl
9. 17F, 37F, 40F, 43M, 71M, 31M, 52M, 33M - Matunga Labour Camp
10. 52M - Gautam Chawl
11. 50M - Muslim nagar
12. 51F - Shashtri Nagar
13. 68M - Subodh Chawl
14. 29M - PMGP Colony
15. 55M - Nehru Chawl
16. 41F - Dhorwada
17. 49M - Kuttiwadi
18. 68M - Pranay appt
19. 39M - Tulja bai chawl
20. 40M - Transit camp
21. 20F - Social Nagar
22. 49M - Indira Nagar
23. 32F, 8M - Chougule Chawl
24. 38M - Anna Nagar
25. 26M - Kunte Nagar
26. 21F - Holi Maidan
27. 45F - Sakina Bai Chawl
28. 40F - Mahatma Gandhi CHS
29. 38F Ashok Mill Compound
30. 65M - Miraj Compound
31. 65M - 60 Feet Road
32. 52F, 26M - PMGP Colony
33. 45F Abu Bakar Chawl
34. 46F Sherwadi
35. 17F Siddharth Chawl
36. 49M Shivshakti Nagar
37. 20M Chhota Sion staff quarter
38. 52M Shastri Nagar
39. 39M Dr Baliga Nagar
