Coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi: 57 test positive on Monday; here are their details including location

Mumbai's Dharavi, believed to be the biggest slum in Asia, on Monday reported 57 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total case count to 916, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. The death toll stood at 29 so far in Dharavi.

"New cases were found from 90-feet road, Abu Bakar Chawl, Dharavi cross road, PV Chawl, Dhobi Ghat, Gautam Chawl, Muslim Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Dhorwada, Kuttiwadi and some other localities," he added.

Here are their details of the 57 positive patients tested on Monday:

1. 32M - Chaugale Chawl

2. 56F - Dharavi Main Road

3. 30M, 27, 30M - 90 Feet Road

4. 25F, 47F - Abu Bakar Chawl

5. 68F, 50F, 24F, 26M, 39M, 41M - Dharavi cross road

6. 46F - PV Chawl

7. 52M - Dhobi Ghat

8. 47F, 26F - New Municipal Chawl

9. 17F, 37F, 40F, 43M, 71M, 31M, 52M, 33M - Matunga Labour Camp

10. 52M - Gautam Chawl

11. 50M - Muslim nagar

12. 51F - Shashtri Nagar

13. 68M - Subodh Chawl

14. 29M - PMGP Colony

15. 55M - Nehru Chawl

16. 41F - Dhorwada

17. 49M - Kuttiwadi

18. 68M - Pranay appt

19. 39M - Tulja bai chawl

20. 40M - Transit camp

21. 20F - Social Nagar

22. 49M - Indira Nagar

23. 32F, 8M - Chougule Chawl

24. 38M - Anna Nagar

25. 26M - Kunte Nagar

26. 21F - Holi Maidan

27. 45F - Sakina Bai Chawl

28. 40F - Mahatma Gandhi CHS

29. 38F Ashok Mill Compound

30. 65M - Miraj Compound

31. 65M - 60 Feet Road

32. 52F, 26M - PMGP Colony

33. 45F Abu Bakar Chawl

34. 46F Sherwadi

35. 17F Siddharth Chawl

36. 49M Shivshakti Nagar

37. 20M Chhota Sion staff quarter

38. 52M Shastri Nagar

39. 39M Dr Baliga Nagar

