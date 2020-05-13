Mumbai: 18-year-old son of influential hotelier killed in Marine Drive car crash; friend sustains injuries

Mumbai: An 18-year-old boy was killed and his friend sustained injuries after their speeding car rammed into a stationary bus at Marine Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Aaryaman Nagpal, son of Rajesh Nagpal, one of the directors of Piem Hotels Ltd, which has stakes in Taj President, died in the accident while his friend, Shaurya Jain, 20 has grave injuries. Following the accident, the Marine Drive police booked Jain for causing death due to negligence and for rash driving.

According to the police, Jain, 20, was at the wheel while Nagpal was sitting by his side. Near B D Somani Chowk – from where Marine Drive is a 3-minute walk -- the car rammed into a stationary bus meant for carrying the staff engaged in construction of the Coastal Road.

The impact of the accident was such that both youngsters were trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated by their friends who were in another car.

The police have quashed speculation that the two vehicles were engaged in a ‘race’ or any such activity. The friends took Jain to Harkishandas hospital in Girgaon while Nagpal was taken to Saifee, where he succumbed to his injuries.