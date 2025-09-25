Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar Slams Maharashtra Govt Over Widespread Crop Damage, Demands Immediate Relief For Farmers

Mumbai: Severe rains and floods in Marathwada have caused widespread crop damage, yet the state government has failed to provide concrete assurances to affected farmers, alleged Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar.
Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar's Statements
Referring to Finance Minister Ajit Pawar’s recent statement that “money cannot be conjured up,” Wadettiwar retorted, “Does that mean the government will let farmers commit suicide?” He demanded immediate farm loan waivers and criticized the administration for its indifference.
“Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are only conducting tours for show. When farmers ask about relief, the government says, ‘Don’t politicize the issue.’ How is this politics? If the treasury is empty, why can’t the government clearly state how much aid will be provided? This exposes their lack of intent to help farmers,” said Wadettiwar.
He reminded the ruling coalition that before elections, the same parties had promised farm loan waivers. “Now they are making excuses. Farmers are not getting assured prices, soybean crops are under pest attack, and crop insurance payments are uncertain. Each farmer should receive at least ₹50,000 per hectare in compensation,” he demanded.
Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Wadettiwar said, “In Marathwada, not just crops but even fertile soil has been washed away. Farmers need more substantial support.”
In a symbolic gesture, Wadettiwar announced he would donate six months of his MLA salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and appealed to legislators from all parties to follow suit.
