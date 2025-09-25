Maharashtra Floods: Drone Footage To Serve As Official Evidence To Assess Crop Loss In Marathwada, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis |

Mumbai: In Maharashtra's Solapur district, heavy rainfall has resulted in severe flooding, prompting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to announce that drone footage will now serve as official evidence for crop loss assessments. This decision follows extensive damage to fields, particularly in the Terna and Manjara river catchment areas, affecting thousands of acres of crops like soybean, cotton, and maize.

During his visit to the impacted villages, Fadnavis emphasised the necessity for precise surveys to reflect the real losses farmers have endured, asserting that compensation should be based on careful assessments.

Fadnavis directed officials to remain present until rehabilitation is fully completed, ensuring that farmers receive timely relief. Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde also toured the affected areas, instructing local authorities to provide immediate assistance such as food, shelter, and medicine.

They reiterated that every family impacted must be included in relief efforts. Additional senior ministers from the state government have visited, engaging with villagers and assessing damage firsthand, while agriculture minister Dattatraya Bharne faced agitated farmers demanding swift relief.

The region, facing incessant rains, has seen rivers overflow, leading to village flooding, infrastructure damage, and total loss of agricultural lands. Some areas experience severe flooding while others face drought, complicating the situation.

Farmers are under increased financial strain due to ongoing losses from previous seasons, making the timely provision of compensation critical. The approval for using drone footage aims to expedite relief and reduce disputes about damage claims, allowing for reliable records of flood effects to guide future planning.

Fadnavis assured farmers that the process for recording damages will start promptly, allowing both drone and mobile phone images as evidence for compensation claims. Initial assessments indicate significant losses, with over 33,000 hectares affected. The government plans to adjust eligibility norms to ensure all impacted are assisted. Recently, 31.64 lakh farmers were reported to be affected by the rainfall.

Pawar and Shinde have faced challenges during their visits, with locals expressing dissatisfaction over the relief distribution process. Amid calls for quicker assistance, Shinde requested that citizens focus on the relief intentions rather than the political imagery associated with aid materials.

In response to potential delays, the NCP faction leader warned that protests would ensue if aid is not delivered promptly. Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) announced plans to visit the flood-hit areas, advocating for a significant financial package from the Centre for recovery efforts in Marathwada.