 MPSC Preliminary Exam 2025: Students Demand Postponement Amid Heavy Rains In Maharashtra
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMPSC Preliminary Exam 2025: Students Demand Postponement Amid Heavy Rains In Maharashtra

MPSC Preliminary Exam 2025: Students Demand Postponement Amid Heavy Rains In Maharashtra

Maharashtra has been hit by continuous heavy rainfall, severely affecting districts like Beed, Dharashiv, Latur, Nanded, Solapur, and Parbhani. Roads have caved in, power supply has been disrupted, and several villages remain cut off. The extreme weather has also impacted students’ preparations for the upcoming MPSC State Service Examination.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
MPSC Exam 2025 | Image: Canva

Maharashtra has been reeling under the impact of continuous heavy rainfall, which has severely affected districts such as Beed, Dharashiv, Latur, Nanded, Solapur, Parbhani, and other regions. Roads have caved in, the electricity supply has been disrupted, and several villages remain cut off, affecting daily life.

MPSC Exam Scheduled for September 28 Faces Uncertainty

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) State Service Examination is scheduled for September 28, 2025. However, the severe weather has made it difficult for aspirants to prepare and travel to exam centres. Libraries remain shut, study material has been damaged, and transportation networks are disrupted. Students fear that reaching exam centres in flood-hit areas may be nearly impossible if the rains continue.

Aspirants Appeal for Postponement

FPJ Shorts
LinkedIn Updates Privacy Rules: Microsoft Can Use Your Data For AI And Ads From November 3 - Here's How to Opt Out
LinkedIn Updates Privacy Rules: Microsoft Can Use Your Data For AI And Ads From November 3 - Here's How to Opt Out
GATE Registration 2026: Last Date Extended To September 28; Check Exam Dates Here
GATE Registration 2026: Last Date Extended To September 28; Check Exam Dates Here
Mumbai Police Honours Courageous Women Officers Of 'Nirbhaya Squad' On Navratri Eve | VIDEO
Mumbai Police Honours Courageous Women Officers Of 'Nirbhaya Squad' On Navratri Eve | VIDEO
'Tamil Nadu Excels In Education': CM MK Stalin & Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Preside Over Key Education Event Today
'Tamil Nadu Excels In Education': CM MK Stalin & Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Preside Over Key Education Event Today

Examinees from Marathwada, Vidarbha, Nagpur and other regions have urged the Chief Minister and the MPSC to take a sensitive decision by postponing the exam. They argue that postponement would ensure equal opportunity for all candidates, particularly those stranded in flood-affected areas.

Several students and aspirants have taken to social media to voice their concerns over the upcoming MPSC State Service Examination amid heavy rains and flooding in Maharashtra:

One user said on X: “Due to the flood situation in Marathwada, the study environment has been disrupted, and libraries and study materials have been damaged. Therefore, the demand to postpone the State Service Examination scheduled for September 28 is justified. The administration should take an immediate decision.”

Another user said: “Postpone the MPSC Prelims scheduled on September 28! The IMD has issued a yellow alert for September 26-28 and a red alert on the 28th. Due to the floods, students’ homes and farms have been washed away. Under these circumstances, taking the exam is impossible.”

A student appealed to @mpsc_office: “Kindly postpone the Prelims exam scheduled on 28 Sept 2025. IMD has predicted heavy rains across Maharashtra, which may hinder candidates' travel and safety. Requesting consideration in students' interest.”

Weather Department Issues Rainfall Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rains across Maharashtra till September 30, with warnings of isolated heavy rainfall in Marathwada till September 29. The IMD also issued a yellow alert for Konkan districts, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Palghar, warning of strong winds and rising river levels.

In Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, residents woke up to light showers and overcast skies on Thursday as monsoon activity continued. Very heavy rainfall is expected in Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra on Friday, while Marathwada is likely to witness intense rain on Saturday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MPSC Preliminary Exam 2025: Students Demand Postponement Amid Heavy Rains In Maharashtra

MPSC Preliminary Exam 2025: Students Demand Postponement Amid Heavy Rains In Maharashtra

GATE Registration 2026: Last Date Extended To September 28; Check Exam Dates Here

GATE Registration 2026: Last Date Extended To September 28; Check Exam Dates Here

'Tamil Nadu Excels In Education': CM MK Stalin & Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Preside Over Key...

'Tamil Nadu Excels In Education': CM MK Stalin & Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Preside Over Key...

Tamil Nadu: 3 ITI Students Detained For Ragging Classmate In Madurai; Released On Bail

Tamil Nadu: 3 ITI Students Detained For Ragging Classmate In Madurai; Released On Bail

CEC Gyanesh Kumar To Receive IIT Kanpur's Prestigious Distinguished Alumni Award 2025 On November 2

CEC Gyanesh Kumar To Receive IIT Kanpur's Prestigious Distinguished Alumni Award 2025 On November 2