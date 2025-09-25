MPSC Preliminary Exam 2025: Students Demand Postponement Amid Heavy Rains In Maharashtra

MPSC Exam 2025 | Image: Canva

Maharashtra has been reeling under the impact of continuous heavy rainfall, which has severely affected districts such as Beed, Dharashiv, Latur, Nanded, Solapur, Parbhani, and other regions. Roads have caved in, the electricity supply has been disrupted, and several villages remain cut off, affecting daily life.

MPSC Exam Scheduled for September 28 Faces Uncertainty

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) State Service Examination is scheduled for September 28, 2025. However, the severe weather has made it difficult for aspirants to prepare and travel to exam centres. Libraries remain shut, study material has been damaged, and transportation networks are disrupted. Students fear that reaching exam centres in flood-hit areas may be nearly impossible if the rains continue.

Aspirants Appeal for Postponement

Examinees from Marathwada, Vidarbha, Nagpur and other regions have urged the Chief Minister and the MPSC to take a sensitive decision by postponing the exam. They argue that postponement would ensure equal opportunity for all candidates, particularly those stranded in flood-affected areas.

Several students and aspirants have taken to social media to voice their concerns over the upcoming MPSC State Service Examination amid heavy rains and flooding in Maharashtra:

One user said on X: “Due to the flood situation in Marathwada, the study environment has been disrupted, and libraries and study materials have been damaged. Therefore, the demand to postpone the State Service Examination scheduled for September 28 is justified. The administration should take an immediate decision.”

Another user said: “Postpone the MPSC Prelims scheduled on September 28! The IMD has issued a yellow alert for September 26-28 and a red alert on the 28th. Due to the floods, students’ homes and farms have been washed away. Under these circumstances, taking the exam is impossible.”

A student appealed to @mpsc_office: “Kindly postpone the Prelims exam scheduled on 28 Sept 2025. IMD has predicted heavy rains across Maharashtra, which may hinder candidates' travel and safety. Requesting consideration in students' interest.”

Weather Department Issues Rainfall Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rains across Maharashtra till September 30, with warnings of isolated heavy rainfall in Marathwada till September 29. The IMD also issued a yellow alert for Konkan districts, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Palghar, warning of strong winds and rising river levels.

In Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, residents woke up to light showers and overcast skies on Thursday as monsoon activity continued. Very heavy rainfall is expected in Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra on Friday, while Marathwada is likely to witness intense rain on Saturday.