Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 Declared For 19,838 Posts; What's Next?

Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 | Official Notification

Bihar Police Constable Result 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 for 19,838 positions in Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police on Friday. All those who passed the written test are now eligible for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The result PDF is available to download from the official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

A total of 1,673,586 eligible candidates had been applied for the Constable positions after cancelling and incomplete applications were excluded. The written examination was held at 627 centers in 38 districts of Bihar in six phases from July 16 to August 3, 2025. Candidates appeared for the examination were 1,330,121.

Result Notification |

Category-wise Posts Distribution:

General (GEN): 7,935

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 1,983

Scheduled Castes (SC): 3,174

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 199

Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 3,571

Backward Class (BC): 2,381

Backward Class Women (BCW): 595

What's Next?

The CSBC has explained that the PET and PST are the subsequent phases for all candidates who cleared the written test. Candidates have been asked to thoroughly verify the result list and keep in mind reporting dates and documents to be produced for the physical tests.

Applicants are also encouraged to check the CSBC official website from time to time for PET schedules, merit lists, and any other selection processes.

Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 Direct Link