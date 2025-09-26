AIBE 20 Notification 2025 Out At allindiabarexamination.com; Registration Starts September 29, Exam On November 30

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced that the All India Bar Examination-XX (AIBE-XX) would take place on 30 November, 2025. The comprehensive registration schedule and other important dates are included in the notification, which was released on September 26, 2025.

The BCI states that on September 29, 2025, online registration and payment for the test will open. The deadline for fee payment is October 29, 2025, and the registration window will close on October 28, 2025. Until October 31, 2025, candidates may make changes to their registration forms.

Direct link of the official notification

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: Important dates

- Online Registration begins: September 29th, 2025

- Payments through online mode: September 29th, 2025

- Online Registration ends: October 28th, 2025

- Last Date of Payments: October 29th, 2025

- Last date of correction: October 31st, 2025

- Release of Admit Cards: November 15th, 2025

- Date Of Examination: November 30th, 2025

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: Steps to download notification

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bar Council of India, allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Locate the "AIBE 20 Notification 2025" link on the home page. Click on the link.

Step 3: The official AIBE notification PDF will open.

Step 4: The notification includes information on exam dates, eligibility, the curriculum, the application process, and prices.

Step 5: Store the PDF file on your PC for future use.

Step 6: Carefully read all instructions before completing the AIBE 20 application.

Step 7: Regularly check the website for information on registration, the admit card, and the exam schedule.

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: Required documents for registration

Passport-sized photograph

Signature

LLB graduation certificate

LLB mark sheets

Advocate ID card

LLM certificate (if applicable)

LLM mark sheet/grade report (if applicable)

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: Step to register

Step 1: Visit the official AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: To create an account, enter your login credentials.

Step 3: Fill out the required fields, including names, contact details, and educational background.

Step 4: Make the necessary application fee payments.

Step 5: Once you click "Submit," your application will be submitted.

The 22 languages use for AlBE include English and 21 other vernacular languages, such as Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, and Telugu. In the application process, candidates can choose their preferred language, and the exam content will be based on 19 distinct undergraduate legal courses.

AIBE 20 Exam 2025: Passing marks

General / OBC candidates: Minimum 45% required to pass

SC / ST candidates: Minimum 40% required to pass

Disabled candidates: Minimum 40% required to pass