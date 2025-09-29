AIBE 20 Registration Begins At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Application Process, Fees, Exam Dates & Syllabus

AIBE 20 2025: The Bar Council of India Trust has begun the registration procedure for AIBE 20 on September 29, 2025. The direct link to apply for the All India Bar Examination-XX is available on the AIBE's official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 20 2025: Important dates

- Online Registration begins: September 29th, 2025

- Payments through online mode: September 29th, 2025

- Online Registration ends: October 28th, 2025

- Last Date of Payments: October 29th, 2025

- Last date of correction: October 31st, 2025

- Release of Admit Cards: November 15th, 2025

- Date Of Examination: November 30th, 2025

AIBE 20 2025: Required documents for registration

Passport-sized photograph

Signature

LLB graduation certificate

LLB mark sheets

Advocate ID card

LLM certificate (if applicable)

LLM mark sheet/grade report (if applicable)

AIBE 20 2025: Application fees

General / OBC Candidates: ₹3,500/-

SC / ST / PWD Candidates: ₹2,500/-

Mode of Payment: Through the authorized payment gateway only.

Mandatory Payment: Applications without the prescribed fee will be considered incomplete and not processed.

AIBE 20 2025: Step to register

Step 1: Go to allindiabarexamination.com, the official AIBE website.

Step 2: Enter your login information to establish an account.

Step 3: Provide the necessary information, such as names, contact information, and educational history.

Step 4: Pay the required application fees.

Step 5: Click "Submit," which will submit your application.

AIBE 20 2025: Exam pattern

Mode of Exam: Offline (pen and paper-based).

Type of Questions: Multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Total Questions: 100.

Marks per Question: 1 mark each.

Total Marks: 100.

Duration: 3 hours.

Negative Marking: No negative marking.

AIBE 20 2025: Subject-wise Distribution of Questions

Constitutional Law: 10 questions

Code of Civil Procedure (CPC): 10 questions

Indian Penal Code (IPC) & Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: 8 questions

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) & Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: 8 questions

Evidence Act & Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam: 8 questions

Family Law: 8 questions

Contract, Property Law & Negotiable Instruments Act: 8 questions

Law of Torts: 5 questions

Labour & Industrial Law: 4 questions

Taxation Law: 4 questions

Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) including Arbitration Act: 4 questions

Public Interest Litigation (PIL): 4 questions

Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct: 4 questions

Company Law: 2 questions

Environmental Law: 2 questions

Cyber Law: 2 questions

Land Acquisition Act: 2 questions

Intellectual Property Laws: 2 questions

Candidates should visit AIBE's official website for additional relevant information.