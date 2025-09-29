AIBE 20 Registration Begins At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Application Process, Fees, Exam Dates & Syllabus

AIBE 20 2025: The Bar Council of India Trust has begun the registration procedure for AIBE 20 on September 29, 2025. The direct link to apply for the All India Bar Examination-XX is available on the AIBE's official website, allindiabarexamination.com.
AIBE 20 2025: Important dates
- Online Registration begins: September 29th, 2025
- Payments through online mode: September 29th, 2025
- Online Registration ends: October 28th, 2025
- Last Date of Payments: October 29th, 2025
- Last date of correction: October 31st, 2025
- Release of Admit Cards: November 15th, 2025
- Date Of Examination: November 30th, 2025
AIBE 20 2025: Required documents for registration
Passport-sized photograph
Signature
LLB graduation certificate
LLB mark sheets
Advocate ID card
LLM certificate (if applicable)
LLM mark sheet/grade report (if applicable)
AIBE 20 2025: Application fees
General / OBC Candidates: ₹3,500/-
SC / ST / PWD Candidates: ₹2,500/-
Mode of Payment: Through the authorized payment gateway only.
Mandatory Payment: Applications without the prescribed fee will be considered incomplete and not processed.
AIBE 20 2025: Step to register
Step 1: Go to allindiabarexamination.com, the official AIBE website.
Step 2: Enter your login information to establish an account.
Step 3: Provide the necessary information, such as names, contact information, and educational history.
Step 4: Pay the required application fees.
Step 5: Click "Submit," which will submit your application.
AIBE 20 2025: Exam pattern
Mode of Exam: Offline (pen and paper-based).
Type of Questions: Multiple-choice questions (MCQs).
Total Questions: 100.
Marks per Question: 1 mark each.
Total Marks: 100.
Duration: 3 hours.
Negative Marking: No negative marking.
AIBE 20 2025: Subject-wise Distribution of Questions
Constitutional Law: 10 questions
Code of Civil Procedure (CPC): 10 questions
Indian Penal Code (IPC) & Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: 8 questions
Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) & Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: 8 questions
Evidence Act & Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam: 8 questions
Family Law: 8 questions
Contract, Property Law & Negotiable Instruments Act: 8 questions
Law of Torts: 5 questions
Labour & Industrial Law: 4 questions
Taxation Law: 4 questions
Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) including Arbitration Act: 4 questions
Public Interest Litigation (PIL): 4 questions
Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct: 4 questions
Company Law: 2 questions
Environmental Law: 2 questions
Cyber Law: 2 questions
Land Acquisition Act: 2 questions
Intellectual Property Laws: 2 questions
Candidates should visit AIBE's official website for additional relevant information.