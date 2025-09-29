 AIBE 20 Registration Begins At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Application Process, Fees, Exam Dates & Syllabus
The Bar Council of India has opened registration for AIBE 20 from September 29 to October 28, 2025. The exam will be held on November 30. Candidates can apply online at allindiabarexamination.com.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 10:53 AM IST
article-image

AIBE 20 2025: The Bar Council of India Trust has begun the registration procedure for AIBE 20 on September 29, 2025. The direct link to apply for the All India Bar Examination-XX is available on the AIBE's official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 20 2025: Important dates

- Online Registration begins: September 29th, 2025

- Payments through online mode: September 29th, 2025

- Online Registration ends: October 28th, 2025

- Last Date of Payments: October 29th, 2025

- Last date of correction: October 31st, 2025

- Release of Admit Cards: November 15th, 2025

- Date Of Examination: November 30th, 2025

AIBE 20 2025: Required documents for registration

Passport-sized photograph

Signature

LLB graduation certificate

LLB mark sheets

Advocate ID card

LLM certificate (if applicable)

LLM mark sheet/grade report (if applicable)

AIBE 20 2025: Application fees

General / OBC Candidates: ₹3,500/-

SC / ST / PWD Candidates: ₹2,500/-

Mode of Payment: Through the authorized payment gateway only.

Mandatory Payment: Applications without the prescribed fee will be considered incomplete and not processed.

AIBE 20 2025: Step to register

Step 1: Go to allindiabarexamination.com, the official AIBE website.

Step 2: Enter your login information to establish an account.

Step 3: Provide the necessary information, such as names, contact information, and educational history.

Step 4: Pay the required application fees.

Step 5: Click "Submit," which will submit your application.

AIBE 20 2025: Exam pattern

Mode of Exam: Offline (pen and paper-based).

Type of Questions: Multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Total Questions: 100.

Marks per Question: 1 mark each.

Total Marks: 100.

Duration: 3 hours.

Negative Marking: No negative marking.

AIBE 20 2025: Subject-wise Distribution of Questions

Constitutional Law: 10 questions

Code of Civil Procedure (CPC): 10 questions

Indian Penal Code (IPC) & Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: 8 questions

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) & Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: 8 questions

Evidence Act & Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam: 8 questions

Family Law: 8 questions

Contract, Property Law & Negotiable Instruments Act: 8 questions

Law of Torts: 5 questions

Labour & Industrial Law: 4 questions

Taxation Law: 4 questions

Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) including Arbitration Act: 4 questions

Public Interest Litigation (PIL): 4 questions

Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct: 4 questions

Company Law: 2 questions

Environmental Law: 2 questions

Cyber Law: 2 questions

Land Acquisition Act: 2 questions

Intellectual Property Laws: 2 questions

Candidates should visit AIBE's official website for additional relevant information.

