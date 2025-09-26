APSSB Registration 2025 Process Ends Soon; Check Details Here

APSSB Registration 2025 | Canva

APSSB Registration 2025: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) will soon complete the application process for the registration period for the Non-Ministerial (Technical) Examination-2025. Students who qualify can apply for the exam through the official website, apssb.nic.in. The recruitment effort intends to fill 239 openings.

APSSB Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Start of application process:- 19-04-2025

Last date to apply:- 30-09-2025

Tentative Date of Written Examination:- 07-12-2025

PET/PST provisional date:- 16-01-2026 onwards

Tentative Date of Driving Test:- 29-01-2026 onwards

APSSB Registration 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSSB at apssb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply’ tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the ‘Non-Ministerial (Technical) Examination-2025’ registration link.

Step 4: Next, candidates are to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 5: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, upload the documents, and then submit the form.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

APSSB Registration 2025: Application fees

There will be a non-refundable application fee of Rs 150 for APST applicants and Rs 200 for General aspirants. Persons with Disabilities (PWD) are excluded from paying the fees.

Read the official notification here

Exam details

The tentative date for the written examination is December 7, 2025. The PST/ PET and the driving test will take place on January 16 and 29, 2026, respectively.